Naomi Osaka just won $2.9 million—here's what she did with her first Grand Slam paycheck

Naomi Osaka, 21, won her second Grand Slam on Saturday when she beat Petra Kvitova, 28, in a dramatic three-set Australian Open final.

The win came with a $4.1 million AUD check ($2.9 million USD), the most lucrative payout in Australian Open history.

It's Osaka's second major win in a row. Last year, she made history when she defeated Serena Williams in the 2018 U.S. Open final and became the first Japanese-born tennis player to win a Grand Slam title.

The U.S. Open win in September also came with a sizable $3.8 million paycheck.

Just because she's earning lottery-sized paychecks doesn't mean she's spending a lot, though. In fact, after beating Williams at the U.S. Open, reporters asked if she was going to treat herself to anything, and she said she wasn't sure.

"I'm not really the type that spends money on myself," she said in the post-match press conference. "For me, as long as my family's happy, I'm happy. So when I see my sister … for me, that's the biggest gift."