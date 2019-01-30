10 excellent email examples for job hunters

There's a free tool that can help all job hunters give their careers an important boost: email.

While unemployment is currently low, competition is always tougher at top companies and for any role considered a "dream job." Getting into the inbox of the right people can help you create important relationships and stand out among a sea of talented applicants.

Furthermore, some of the most successful leaders and entrepreneurs have proven that the right emails can yield some surprising results.

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey once cold emailed a dispatch company in New York as a college student in Missouri. He found a bug in the company's web site and also mentioned he wrote software. The CEO wound up talking to Dorsey and eventually offering him a programming job, according to a 2011 article in Vanity Fair.

Emails can also expand networks and get important conversations started. Birchbox CEO Katia Beauchamp had no experience in tech or beauty before launching her startup in 2010. "I cold-emailed every CEO of the beauty industry you can imagine," Beauchamp said in 2017. "And it worked."

Emails that get results have key features, according to Beauchamp. They have compelling subject lines, a simple message and ask for favors that are hard to say "no" to.

Those basics, coupled with these expert-approved templates for some of the most common situations, can ensure you're writing job hunting emails that get opened.