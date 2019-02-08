Drake's 'God's Plan' video shows him giving away $1 million—and the song could win 3 Grammys

Drake could win big at the 61st Grammy awards on Sunday, airing on CBS. The rapper got a total of seven nominations, including three for his record-breaking chart-topper "God's Plan," which is up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The single spent 11 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming Drake's longest-leading No. 1 song at the time.

The accompanying video got people talking, too, and not just because of the catchy tune. The rapper gives away the project's entire $996,631.90 budget as the camera rolls.

"Don't tell the label …," the opening credits say.

The next six minutes feature Drake handing out stacks of cash to people on the street, delivering toys to the children of Miami's Lotus House, surprising a family with a brand new car and providing a scholarship to a student at the University of Miami, among other acts of kindness.

When the video was released in February 2018, it came on the heels of the rapper performing seemingly random good deeds all over Miami, including taking a hotel maid on a shopping spree and footing the bill for an entire grocery store's worth of shoppers.

The video turns on its head the stereotype of rappers taking over Miami to drink and party. It may also be a callback to an old feud with 2 Live Crew's Uncle Luke, who once called out Drake and other rappers for partying in Miami without investing in the city, as W points out.

Regardless, Drake's good deeds didn't stop with the video. In January 2019, he tipped two McDonald's employees $100 each at a location in Los Angeles.

