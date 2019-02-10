9 companies offering hiring bonuses of up to $10,000 to attract new hires

In today's tight labor market where there are more job openings than available workers, employers are doing all they can to lure and retain top talent. This includes offering amazing perks and benefits, on-the-job training options and even hiring bonuses as an effort to find qualified employees.

Jobs site Glassdoor created a list of the companies that are now offering up to $10,000 hiring bonuses as a bargaining tool for talent. Some companies, like General Dynamics Information Technology, are even offering an $8,000 bonus for current staff members who refer a new hire.

"It's a market where people looking for jobs have the ability to get multiple offers and have employers compete for them," Marc Cenedella, CEO of the career site Ladders, told CNBC Make It.

Below, check out nine companies that are using promising signing bonuses as a way to grow their staff.