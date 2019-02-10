VISIT CNBC.COM

9 companies offering hiring bonuses of up to $10,000 to attract new hires

Florida, Miami Beach, Art Deco Weekend Street Fair, Geico Insurance Survey Kiosk.
Jeff Greenberg | Universal Images Group | Getty Images
In today's tight labor market where there are more job openings than available workers, employers are doing all they can to lure and retain top talent. This includes offering amazing perks and benefits, on-the-job training options and even hiring bonuses as an effort to find qualified employees.

Jobs site Glassdoor created a list of the companies that are now offering up to $10,000 hiring bonuses as a bargaining tool for talent. Some companies, like General Dynamics Information Technology, are even offering an $8,000 bonus for current staff members who refer a new hire.

"It's a market where people looking for jobs have the ability to get multiple offers and have employers compete for them," Marc Cenedella, CEO of the career site Ladders, told CNBC Make It.

Below, check out nine companies that are using promising signing bonuses as a way to grow their staff.

Shareholder's visit the Geico display that the 2015 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder's Meeting in Omaha, Nebraska on May 2, 2015.
Lacy O'Toole | CNBC
1. Geico

Details about bonus: According to Glassdoor, Geico is offering $4,000 sign-on bonuses for workers interested in liability claims representative roles and auto damage trainee roles in Anchorage, Alaska.

Open positions: Inside Sales Representatives, Management Development Program, Liability Claims Representative and Auto Damage Trainee

Click here to view available positions

2. Foss Home & Village

Details about bonus: In addition to paid vacation days and a competitive salary package, Glassdoor says this not-for-profit rehab company is offering a hiring bonus of $8,000 for new employees.

Open positions: Registered Nurse, Assisted Living Wellness Nurse, RN/LPN Evening Shift and Certified Nursing Assistant ($1,200 bonus)

Click here to view available positions

3. Bernick's

Details about bonus: According to Glassdoor, this beverage supplier is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for anyone interested in an account representative role in Elk River, Minnesota.

Open positions: Account Representative

Click here to view available positions

4. Continuum Behavioral Health

Details about bonus: In addition to offering flexible working hours and a competitive salary, Glassdoor reports that this health company is offering a $5,000 signing bonus for qualified applicants in the areas surrounding Montgomery County, Maryland and Naperville, Illinois.

Open positions: BCBA Behavior Analyst/Behavior Consultant

Click here to view available positions

5. Embassy Suites by Hilton

Details about bonus: According to Glassdoor, Embassy Suites by Hilton is offering $500 and $300 signing bonuses for qualified candidates in Phoenix, Arizona; Sedona, Arizona and Overland Park, Kansas. The company is also offering a $1,000 signing bonus for applicants in San Francisco, California.

Open positions: Guest Services Agent, Houseperson, Front Desk Supervisor, Housekeeping, Janitor, Weekend Breakfast Cook and Room Attendant

Click here to view available positions

6. CHRISTUS Health

Details about bonus: According to Glassdoor, this health care company is offering hiring bonuses ranging from $6,000 to $10,000 based on experience, role and location.

Open positions: Surgical Tech, Registered Nurse, Physical Therapist, Post-Op Surgical Medical Nurse, Pediatric Nurse and Emergency Nurse

Click here to view available positions

7. SAGE Centers

Details about bonus: According to Glassdoor, this veterinary specialty hospital center is offering up to $3,000 hiring bonuses for registered veterinary technicians or assistants.

Open positions: Registered Veterinary Technicians/Assistants, Veterinarian – Cardiologist, Sterile Resources Technician, Veterinarian – Oncology, Client Service Coordinator, Inventory Control Specialist and Manager – Procurement and Inventory

Click here to view available positions

8. Allied Universal

Details about bonus: According to Glassdoor, this security and facility services company is offering hiring bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,000 for qualified security officers.

Open positions: Security Officers in various industries

Click here to view available positions

9. General Dynamics Information Technology

Details about bonus: According to Glassdoor, this technology company is offering up to a $10,000 hiring bonus for qualified candidates and up to an $8,000 bonus for current employees who refer someone.

Open positions: Network Engineer, RF Instructor, Network Administrator, IT Project Manager, Mission Support Operator, Satellite Technician, Storage Administrator and Senior Systems Administrator

Click here to view available positions

Don't miss: 8 companies offering work-from-home jobs that don't require a college degree

