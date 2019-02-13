In a society that is collectively obsessed with morning routines of the rich and famous, it's hard not to stop and wonder: How does President Donald Trump spend his mornings?

A glimpse at Trump's daily schedule, as shown in detailed copies obtained by Axios, reveals that he's an early riser but prefers a later start at the office.

Trump typically wakes up before 6 a.m., sources tell Axios, and the first five hours of his mornings are devoted to "executive time." According to Axios, that's anything from watching or reading the news, making calls, checking in with members of Congress, friends, administration officials and informal advisers.

He also tweets — a lot. According to calculations from The Washington Post, about half of the president's tweets over the days for which Axios obtained the schedule documents — from November 7, 2018 to February 1, 2019 — were sent before 11 a.m.

Trump "officially" starts his workday at around 11 a.m. It might consist of an intelligence briefing or a 30-minute meeting with the chief of staff. Lunch is around 12:45 p.m., followed by several meetings, media engagements, speech preps, more executive time and so on.