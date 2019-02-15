The best place to buy a home in Florida is not Orlando or Palm Beach

Orlando and Palm Beach are two of Florida's most popular destinations, but that doesn't make either of them the best place in the state to buy a home.

That's according to financial website GOBankingRates, which used data from real-estate websites Zillow and AreaVibes, to find "the best place to buy a home in every state based on the quality of the area and sort of value you can expect based on the local housing market."

The top place to buy a home in the Sunshine State: The Crossings, a town of roughly 22,700 in Miami Dade County, that's about 40 minutes away from, and 20 miles south of, Miami.

Researchers analyzed each state using five metrics: livability (measuring factors like amenities, employment and education); median home listing price; median home value; home value forecast (gauging the "return you can expect on your money"); and buyer-seller index (a score that determines "whether the current market favors people looking for housing or looking to sell" relative to other towns in the same metro).

Here's how The Crossings ranks:

Livability score: 82

Home value forecast: 4 percent

Buyer-seller index: 0.11

And based on the most recent data from Zillow, here's what the housing market is like: