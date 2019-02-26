Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Barack Obama all use this decision-making strategy

Jeff Bezos has a lot of important decisions to make between his jobs running Amazon and aerospace company Blue Origin to the many other companies and assets in which he invests his massive $133 billion fortune.

But in order for Bezos to be most effective when making big decisions, he says he tries to limit himself to just a few decisions per day. That way, he can ensure that each decision he makes is of the highest quality, because he's not stretching himself too thin.

"As a senior executive, you get paid to make a small number of high quality decisions," Bezos said in an interview in front of an audience at the Economic Club of Washington in September 2018.

"If I make, like, three good decisions a day, that's enough," Bezos said. "And they should be as high quality as I can make them."

In fact, Bezos notes that Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor known as "the Oracle of Omaha," is also a proponent of paring down the number of decisions he needs to make in order to focus on making high-quality decisions.

"Warren Buffett says he's good if he makes three good decisions a year," Bezos said. "So, you know, I really believe that."