Millennials and Gen Zers receive plenty of advice on how to ace a job interview. But before you can wow an interviewer, you have to actually land an interview.

Applying for jobs may feel like it's mostly a waiting game, but there's more to do than just submitting applications online, and taking those extra steps will get you better job search results.

CNBC Make It spoke to Amanda Augustine, career expert for Top Resume, who offers new grads these tips: