Don't buy into these 3 myths this tax season, warns the IRS

A lot of people seem to think that, thanks to the recent government shutdown, the third-longest in U.S. history, and ripple effects from tax reform, refunds could be delayed. In a recent report, however, the IRS says that it has worked to promptly resume normal operations. Despite the shutdown, it notes, the IRS "was able to open this year's tax-filing season one day earlier than the 2018 tax-filing season."

The agency "will be doing everything it can to have a smooth filing season," according to IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

It's true that returns aren't being processed at quite the same rate as last year. During this time in 2018, 51 million refunds were received by the IRS and 49 million were processed. That's a difference of 1.8 million. This year, by comparison, 49 million refunds were received and 47 million have been processed, for a difference of 2.2 million.

Nonetheless, in its report last month, the IRS said that more than nine of 10 refunds are issued in less than 21 days. In certain situations, though, it can take a bit longer: By law, the IRS could not issue returns "before Feb. 15 for tax returns that claim the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit." And "this applies to the entire refund, even the portion not associated with the EITC and ACTC."

So, if you filed in January and claimed one of these credits, the earliest you could have seen a refund was February 27, assuming you chose direct deposit and there were no further issues.