Kushner is the brother of White House advisor (and presidential son-in-law) Jared Kushner and the son of real estate mogul Charles Kushner. Josh Kushner is also the founder of venture capital firm Thrive Capital and the co-founder of Oscar Health, the health insurance startup that's been valued at $3.2 billion.

In October, Kushner married Kloss, a supermodel and star of Bravo's "Project Runway." Kloss is also the founder of non-profit Kode with Klossy, which encourages young women to "pursue their passions in a technology driven world," according to its website.

