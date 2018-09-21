'Friends' premiered 24 years ago today: Here's how much that crazy NYC apartment would be worth now 

It's been more than two decades since the "Friends" gang first convened at the Central Perk for coffee with a side of TV history.

The now-classic sitcom debuted on NBC on September 22, 1994, with 21.5 million people tuning in for the show's first episode. Millions more would watch "Friends" over the next 10 seasons, as the show stretched across 236 episodes until it went off the air in 2004.

The show averaged more than 24 million viewers per episode for a decade — and its episodes are still a big draw, which is why Netflix paid a reported $118 million for streaming rights to "Friends" re-runs in 2014. Following six friends in their 20s living in New York City, "Friends" became a cultural touchstone of the 1990s — all while leaving millions of viewers wondering how exactly the characters lucked into such an amazing Manhattan apartment.

That's right. The "Friends" characters Monica and Rachel split a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in the city's pricey West Village neighborhood. The apartment is quite spacious for a two-bedroom too, with some estimates putting the space between 1,125 and 1,500 square feet. (The average two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, where space is at a premium, is just 975 square feet, according to real estate research company Yardi Matrix.)