90% of Americans couldn't answer this straightforward tax question

When taxpayers filed returns in 2018, the brackets were 10 percent, 15 percent, 25 percent, 28 percent, 33 percent, 35 percent and 39.6 percent. The brackets that apply this year are 10 percent, 12 percent, 22 percent, 24 percent, 32 percent, 35 percent and 37 percent.

"Being 'in' a tax bracket doesn't mean you pay that federal income tax rate on everything you make," though, financial website NerdWallet points out in its 2018 Tax Study.

For example, if you are a single filer with $32,000 in taxable income, you'd be in the 12 percent tax bracket but wouldn't actually pay 12 percent of the full $32,000. Instead, you would pay would 10 percent on the first $9,525 and 12 percent on the rest.

If you're a single filer with $50,000 in taxable income, on the other hand, you'd pay 10 percent on the first $9,525, 12 percent on the chunk of income between $9,526 and $38,700 and 22 percent on the rest.

"The total bill would be about $6,900," NerdWallet says, or "14 percent of your taxable income, even though you're in the 22 percent bracket."

Keep in mind that these rules apply only to federal income taxes, though, according to NerdWallet: "Your state might have different brackets, a flat income tax or no income tax at all."

If you're confused as to how tax brackets work, you're not alone: Nearly half, or 48 percent, of Americans in NerdWallet's 2019 Tax Study say they don't know what tax bracket they're in.

"It could just be a sign of the times" that Americans don't know more about their taxes, says GOBankingRates, but it's still useful to stay informed: Some filers could see lower refunds because of changes to the tax law. And about 30 million could actually owe money to the IRS.

Staying in the dark about taxes could "set you up for a potentially rude surprise when you file," says GOBankingRates, or it might cause you to "plan around a refund that doesn't materialize."

While Americans overall scored low on the quiz, the reseachers explain, older millennials did seem "more in tune with the changes included in the new bill." Respondents aged 25 to 34 had the highest passing rate at 27 percent. Those aged 55 to 64 had the lowest passing rate: 16 percent.

