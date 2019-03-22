Jordan Peele's highly-anticipated film "Us" hit theater on Friday. The film is facing sky-high expectations, thanks to the massive success of Peele's debut film, "Get Out."
By every measure imaginable, "Get Out" was a tremendous success. The film had a budget of $4.5 million and brought in over $255 million world-wide, becoming the most profitable film of 2017. The film also earned Peele an Oscar for best original screenplay, making him the first African-American to win the award.
"Us" had a substantially larger budget of $20 million. In order for "Us" to be as profitable as "Get Out," the film would need to earn around $270 million.