Suzy Welch: 4 signs it's definitely time to quit your job

"If you're being called morning, noon and night to do your own thing," then chances are it may be time for you to quit your job. But, she says, before putting in your two weeks, you have to be certain that you're ready for entrepreneurship.
"Just remember this," she says, "wanting to be your own boss doesn't cut it unless you have an amazing idea. If you do, go build it! If not, maybe wait to leave until you do, OK?"
Welch emphasizes that "no job is perfect, and we all have times when we think about leaving." But, she says, "don't leap without looking for these signs and knowing at least one of them is looking back at you."
Suzy Welch is the co-founder of the Jack Welch Management Institute and a noted business journalist, TV commentator and public speaker. Think you need Suzy to fix your career? Email her at gettowork@cnbc.com.
Video by
Beatriz Bajuelos Castillo
