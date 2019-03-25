Suzy Welch: 4 signs it's definitely time to quit your job

Leaving your job is a huge decision. But staying in a job that's getting you nowhere can have a lasting negative impact on your career.

Bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch agrees: "Of all the debates in our head, deciding if it's time to quit is one of the hardest."

She tells CNBC Make It there are four "surefire signs" that will let you know it's time to look for the exits: