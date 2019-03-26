Kathy Griffin bought her $10.5 million house in cash—here's why some experts would say that's smart

While it's totally OK to finance your home with a mortgage, "if you're going to buy a house, be responsible with it," Orman says. "And if you're going to stay living it that house for the rest of your life, pay off that mortgage as soon as you possibly can."

That's because everything you owe, including your home, costs you money, and that can affect not just your bottom line but also your mental health. "Debt is bondage," Orman says. "You will never, ever, ever have financial freedom if you have debt."

Kevin O'Leary, star of ABC's "Shark Tank," suggests that you think long and hard before taking on a mortgage.

"It's not always a good investment and, in my opinion, most people in their 20s, or even 30s, have no reason to be taking on that kind of debt," he tells CNBC Make It. "Homes don't always gain as much value as you expect — at least not anymore, and at least not quickly."

If you do choose to buy a home, he says, pay it off as quickly as possible. Getting rid of the mortgage should take priority over using that money to invest in stocks or bonds.

That's because "there's never an incentive to stay in debt," he says. "Life is unpredictable. What happens if you're laid off or incur unexpected expenses elsewhere? Your once-manageable mortgage is suddenly going to seem not-so-manageable."