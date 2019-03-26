Kathy Griffin bought her $10.5 million house in cash—here's why some experts would say that's smart

Comedian Kathy Griffin is worth a lot of money: around $35 million, she tells The Cut in a recent interview. But she manages it well: She calls her credit score "ridiculous" in a good way and, she says, she's completely debt-free.
Griffin even chose to buy her $10.5 million house in cash. "I didn't want to be an actress with no job security going, 'Oh my God, I have this baller house but I'm scared of the mortgage,'" she says. "No. I bought the one where I went, 'Boom. I can afford it.'"
Suze Orman's advice about not buying more house than you can manage, Griffin says, was part of the inspiration for the decision, and it is likely that Orman and other experts would agree with Griffin's decision to buy outright and eliminate mortgage payments altogether.
Orman has offered similar advice to ordinary people in conversation with CNBC Make It: Only buy a home you can afford.