Another thing parents often do is tell girls they need extra support in math and science — and it can be very discouraging. So instead of telling them they need to be better at these subjects, surround her with math-related puzzles that might peak her interest. Work through the answers with her and then ask her to explain why those answers make sense. Turn it into a fun game.
The sad truth is that girls really do need to increase their knowledge in math and science. The gender achievement gap across the U.S. is huge. A 2019 "State of Science Index" report from 3M surveyed 14,025 people globally in 14 countries to explore attitudes toward science and STEM around the world. Nearly two out of three women expressed low confidence in their knowledge of science (many even said they "know nothing" about the subject). Only half of the men felt that way.
Let your daughter know that she doesn't have to become a mathematician or scientist, but that learning those things can help her in many aspects later on in life, like making her a better problem-solver. It can also help her to better understand the world, as well as the foundations of business and money management.
Katie Couric, former TV host and journalist, even wrote in an op-ed published in Fortune, "Watching mom fold the laundry or toss out throwaway lines like, 'Ask your dad, I'm bad at math,' might seem harmless enough, but they reinforce stereotypes that can prevent a child, especially a girl, from becoming the next Bill Gates."
Amy Morin is a licensed clinical social worker, a psychology instructor at Northeastern University and a psychotherapist. She is the author of the national bestseller "13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do" and "13 Things Mentally Strong Women Don't Do." She was named the "self-help guru of the moment" by The Guardian. Follow her on Twitter
