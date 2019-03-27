"You can become anything you want," we often tell our daughters — and yet, our own actions sometimes send a slightly different message.

A number of studies have found that parents tend to raise their daughters differently than sons. One way we do this is through the words we use when speaking to them.

In a report published in Behavioral Neuroscience, researchers found that parents were more likely to use analytical and polite language with their daughters (i.e., "much" and "better"). With sons, they were more likely to use words related to competition (i.e., "win" and "top").

This can give young girls the impression that they should be polite and follow rules. Little things like this can prevent girls from growing up to be mentally strong women.