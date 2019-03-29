NASA wants to pay you $19,000 to stay in bed for 2 months—but it sounds like a miserable experience

If your dream job was to become a full-time "bed potato," NASA wants to make that a reality — at least for a few months.

NASA and the European Space Agency (DLR) are offering $19,000 to 24 participants — 12 men and 12 women — to stay in bed for at least two months. The objective of the study is to "research how the body changes in weightlessness," according to DLR's statement. By doing so, space scientists hope to create methods that can counteract the impacts of weightlessness. (This would save astronauts from having to spend much of their time in the space station exercising.)

If this sounds to you like a risky opportunity with more than a few catches, you're absolutely right. The $19,000 come with some strings attached, and not everyone will qualify. It also sounds like a pretty miserable experience, so unless you have time to spare and really need the extra money, it's probably not worth considering.