How much space you can afford to rent on a normal person's income in the biggest US cities

The amount of space you can afford to rent on a normal person's income differs a lot depending on where you live. You'll likely be able to spread out in Houston or Phoenix but you could feel quite cramped squeezing into 265 square feet in Brooklyn.

That's according to real-estate website RENTCafé. It collected the median monthly renter household income from the U.S. Census Bureau and the average rent from real-estate site Yardi Matrix in the 100 most populous U.S. cities, and then it determined how much space you can afford in each place, assuming you don't spend more than the expert-advised 30% of your income on rent.

Here's how much space you could afford, without becoming rent-burdened, in the top 10 most populous U.S. cities, along with each city's average apartment size and rent. Cities are ranked from most populous to least, with New York City broken up into boroughs.