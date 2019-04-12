Nora Lum, better known as Awkwafina, had a breakthrough 2018. The rapper, comedian and actress appeared in two major motion pictures: the star-studded "Ocean's 8" and "Crazy Rich Asians," the first major motion picture in 25 years with all Asian leads.

Mostly thanks to those big roles, today she has an estimated net worth in the millions.

Still, Lum plays it safe when it comes to money. "I don't splurge on literally anything," she tells guest host Lisa Ling on an episode of "Death, Sex & Money." And she's thrifty when it comes to clothes: "I'm literally wearing Target pants."

The 29-year-old still lives in the first apartment she moved into after college, a railroad apartment in Brooklyn, New York, that she found through a friend. When she first moved in, she rented one room for just $500 a month.

Her money philosophy comes from her grandmother, who helped raise her in Queens after her mom died when she was four. After her grandmother's restaurant in Flushing went bankrupt, Lum says, she watched her work four jobs to make ends meet.

Lum tells Ling she remembers her grandmother constantly worrying about money: "She would lie awake sometimes, and we'd be next to each other, and I asked her, 'What is your only wish, Grandma?' And she was like, 'Just being able to pay my bills this month.' … It was something that ate at her and I remember as a kid thinking that we don't have money."