5 jobs that pay more than $75,000 that you can get with an associate's degree

High-paying jobs don't just belong to those with advanced degrees. If you want to earn in the high five figures or even into the six figures, you can get there with only two years of higher education.

But you'll need to carefully pick the subject you earn an associate's degree in to do so.

To help you get the best return for your education investment, CNBC Make It combed through data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify all the occupations that pay workers with an associate's degree more than $75,000 a year.

Getting one of these top-dollar jobs means you'll be drastically out-earning your peers with a similar education and, maybe, even out-earning those with a four-year degree. The average annual salary of someone with an associate's degree is $41,496 a year, according to the BLS, or about $34,000 less than the lowest-paying gig on this list.

So if you're ready to land a high-paying job without staying in college for another two-to-five years, consider one of these five occupations: