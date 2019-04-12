Warren Buffett thinks Elon Musk has 'room for improvement' as Tesla's CEO

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett offered a performance review for Elon Musk's job as Tesla CEO: "I think he has room for improvement, and he would say the same thing," Buffett told Yahoo Finance of Musk's track record in a recent interview.

And despite despite the constructive criticism, Buffett, who has been been CEO of Berkshire Hathaway for nearly 50 years, did admit that the tech billionaire is "a remarkable guy."

But Buffett seems to think Musk, who has been CEO of Tesla for a little over a decade, would benefit from being more selective about what he posts on Twitter.

"It's just, some people have a talent for interesting quotes and others have a little bit more of a blocker up there that says 'this could get me into problems,'" Buffett says in the Yahoo Finance interview.

"I just don't see the necessity to communicate [on Twitter]," Buffett adds.

Of course, Buffett is far from a prolific tweeter himself. "I don't even know how to do it," he says in the interview.

Buffett doesn't write his own tweets and despite boasting over 1.5 million followers, has nine posts total since his handle launched in April 2013.

"I just think there's other things in life I want to do than tweet. I am not that desperate for somebody to hear my opinion," Buffett previously told CNBC.

By comparison, Musk's Twitter account has 25.7 million followers and the Tesla CEO has tweeted more than 7,200 times since joining the site in June 2009.

The question about Musk, and Buffett's candid response, come at a time when Musk faces ongoing criticism over his propensity to make controversial statements on Twitter. Musk was recently in federal court facing contempt charges after the Security and Exchange Commission said the Tesla CEO violated the terms of an October 2018 securities fraud settlement stemming from a Musk tweet last August about taking Tesla private.

Tesla did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

Don't Miss:

Why Warren Buffett's right-hand man, Charlie Munger, wouldn't hire Elon Musk

The life-changing career advice that Warren Buffett gave Charlie Munger

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!