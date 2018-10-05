Musk's tweets are 'precipitous, mercurial and dangerous,' says former SEC chair Harvey Pitt

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's use of Twitter is dangerous and needs to be controlled by the company's board — but he hasn't done anything to create another problem with the Securities and Exchange Commission, former SEC Chair Harvey Pitt told CNBC on Friday.
In a tweet Thursday, Musk mocked the SEC, calling the agency the "Shortseller Enrichment Commission." The tweet was sent just days after Musk settled fraud charges brought against him by the SEC.
"It demonstrates why the SEC was spot on in requiring as part of its settlement with Musk that the board exercise meaningful control over his tweets," Pitt said in an interview with "Power Lunch."
"But this tweet, as silly and obnoxious as it is, does not do anything other than express his erroneous view. It doesn't relate to the securities laws, and it doesn't even relate to his settlement. So he's allowed to express his views."