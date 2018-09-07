Elon Musk smokes weed, sips whiskey on Joe Rogan's podcast

"Is that a joint? Or is it a cigar?" Musk asked Rogan before being told it was a cigarette containing marijuana, which is legal in California, and tobacco.

Asked whether he had tried it before, the entrepreneur said: "Yeah, I think I tried one once."

"You probably can't because of stockholders," Rogan said, to which Musk retorted: "I mean it's legal, right?"

The two had been engaged in a lengthy discussion on a number of issues including humanity, artificial intelligence, Tesla and China.

Elsewhere in the podcast, which ran for roughly 2 hours and 30 minutes, Musk is handed a Samurai sword by Rogan, which he observes with keen interest.

Musk also brought into the studio one of his tunneling firm's flamethrowers — which sold out mere days after they went on sale at the start of the year. He is seen wielding it in an Instagram post by Rogan.