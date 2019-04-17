I tried a simple trick to save $10 every time I grocery shop—and it worked

Saving money at the grocery store can be as easy as adding one step to your shopping routine: Pause before checking out and put back three to five items you don't need. Each time you do this, you'll save money.
Because April is financial literacy month and I'm inspired by the CNBC "SavingUp" contest, I've been going over some of my favorite easy ways to save money, and I remembered this tip from Cherie Lowe, author of "Slaying the Debt Dragon: How One Family Conquered Their Money Monster and Found an Inspired Happily Ever After," who shares her own story of financial freedom on her blog, Queen of Free.
Lowe calls the trick her No. 1 money-saving tip. "You will save $5 to $10 every time you shop without cutting a single coupon," she tells CNBC Make It. It works for two reasons: It makes you think before you buy everything you happened to put in your cart, and it shaves down your bills little by little.