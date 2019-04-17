I tried a simple trick to save $10 every time I grocery shop—and it worked

"It's the pause before you check out that I think is so effective."

"It's the pause before you check out that I think is so effective," Lowe says. She notes that this is especially true in grocery stores, where it's easy to nab appealing items without much thought to how the extras can add up.

"There are some things that sometimes we pick up and maybe we might need them next week — and it's fine to go ahead and buy them next week — but right now you probably don't [need it]," she says. "Just pause and only buy what you really need."

When I tried the trick on my own trip to the supermarket, I was able to shave $7 off my bill by putting back fun but non-essential items like chocolate.

For me, pausing before checkout was an effective way to save because I was able to cut down my bill without sticking to a strict list. Although following a rigorous budget helps many people save, it's not a strategy that works for everyone, myself included.