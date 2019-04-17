This helicopter-airplane hybrid could take flight for civilians as early as 2020—take a look

Hypersonic aircraft might come in "20 to 30 years" but another innovation in the sky may fly sooner — and it will be available to the public.

The tiltrotor aircraft, a hybrid of an airplane and a helicopter used by the military (the Pentagon has one), is now being built for civilians use by Italian aerospace company Leonardo. The AW609 is the world's first civilian production tiltrotor and is intended for executive and private transport as a passenger aircraft, according to CNN.

The site reports it will cost about $25 million for a company to buy the aircraft.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg was on the waiting list for a tiltrotor aircraft back in 2012, according to The New York Times.