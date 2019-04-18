Google's perks don't matter—this is the only thing that keeps great people from quitting

When it comes to choosing an employer, the common belief is that nothing matters more than how amazing the company culture and perks are. In fact, many might think, "If I could just work at Google or Amazon or Tesla or Microsoft....then my life would be so perfect."
But one of the biggest lies about work is that nothing matters more in the company you choose to work for than its culture and perks. The reality is that even once you've joined a company that looks great on the outside, you can still end up being miserable. The attraction can still fade because the only factor that determines how happy you'll be at your new job is your team — the people who manage you, the people you work with, interact with, collaborate with and run into every day.
Having an on-site daycare facility, giving employees 20 percent of their time to pursue their own interests, offering large rewards for referring new hires or building solar panels on the roof are all admirable initiatives — and yet, none of these things are within an employee's control.