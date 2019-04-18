Google's perks don't matter—this is the only thing that keeps great people from quitting

Marcus Buckingham: This staggering statistic about work sums up why anxiety is at an all time high 1:56 PM ET Wed, 6 March 2019 | 02:44

They're all simply commitments made by others — the executive committee or the board — and while you may think they're worthy or feel proud that your company is contributing to the world in positive ways, you can't do anything about them. They're off in some other place, far from the day-to-day projects and deadlines, the ongoing actions and interactions (a.k.a. the things that actually have to do with the job you were hired to do).

The first few months of settling into your company, you're bound to be asked by a friend: "What's it really like to work there?" If you're going to be completely honest with them, you're not going to tell them about the solar panels or endless lunch options in the cafeteria. Instead, you'll get real and explain how work is parceled out, whether managers play favorites, how disputes get resolved and so on.

When deciding whether to join a company, don't ask about the company culture or perks. Do your best to find out if the company knows how to build great teams. Does it place a premium on training, developing and supporting team leaders? Does it place a premium on you being trusted and supported by the people you work with every day? These are the things that matter.

And remember, it doesn't matter whether you're in the office or work remotely. Teamwork isn't a location, it's a feeling.

Marcus Buckingham is a global researcher and thought leader. He founded The Marcus Buckingham Company in 2006 with a clear mission: to instigate a "strengths revolution." Marcus is also the co-author of "Nine Lies About Work: A Freethinking Leader's Guide to the Real World."

