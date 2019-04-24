3 science-backed tricks to pull yourself out of a bad mood—in 5 minutes or less

When you're in an emotional funk, interacting with others might be the last thing you want to do. But research has shown that when you radiate good feelings towards others, you can unlock the positive ones in yourself.
A study published in the scientific journal Nature Communications found strong links between generosity and happiness. Researchers asked participants to promise to spend their money over the next four weeks either on others or on themselves.
According to brain scans before and after the four-week period, those who donated their money reported increased happiness, compared to the second group.
You can express generosity by donating to a charity or cause, but even small actions (i.e., offering to help an overwhelmed colleague, holding the door open for the person behind you, asking someone how their day is going) can make a difference.
Deepak Chopra is the co-author of "The Healing Self," founder of The Chopra Foundation and co-founder of Jiyo and The Chopra Center for Wellbeing.
Kabir Sehgal is a New York Times best-selling author. He is a former vice president at JPMorgan Chase, multi-Grammy Award winner and U.S. Navy veteran. Chopra and Sehgal are the co-creators of Home: Where Everyone Is Welcome, inspired by American immigrants.
