Here's how to tell if you should prioritize work over love, according to a relationship coach

Work-life balance doesn't always come easy.

Imagine all the areas of your life that you've been trying to balance — family, love, work, kids, health, work, money, friends — as spinning plates on poles. It won't be long before something stops spinning and everything comes crashing down.

Here's the key: Forget about balance, strive for integration. This is especially important when it comes to our careers and relationships.

As a relationship expert who has worked with entrepreneurial couples for more than 20 years, people are often shocked to learn that I sometimes encourage couples to prioritize work first.

The secret, really, is knowing when and how to do it. In all my years of practice, I've found that these are the most acceptable reasons to consider investing in your career first: