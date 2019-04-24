Tuition at public universities is $10,230 a year on average—here's how much students actually pay

Earning a college diploma is more expensive than ever, even at public universities.

"Overall state funding for public two- and four-year colleges in the school year ending in 2018 was more than $7 billion below its 2008 level, after adjusting for inflation," write researchers for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. "Colleges responded to significant funding cuts by increasing tuition, reducing faculty, limiting course offerings and in some cases closing campuses. Funding has rebounded slightly since then, but costs remain high and services in some places have not returned."

Today, public universities increasingly rely on revenue from tuition and fees paid by students to keep their doors open, and prices continue to rise. According to the College Board's report, published in‐state tuition and fees at public four‐year schools increased from $9,980 during the 2017-2018 school year to $10,230 during the 2018-2019 school year.

For out-of-state students, these costs can be even higher. The College Board estimates that out-of-state tuition and fees at public four-year institutions rose by $620, from $25,670 during the 2017-2018 school year to $26,290 during the 2018-2019 school year.

Once costs like room and board are taken into consideration, the average total charges come out to about $21,370 a year for in-state students and about $37,430 for out-of-state students, on average.

But once variables like scholarships, grants and tax benefits are factored in, many student end up paying less.