Retired Navy SEAL: Use this 5-step strategy to achieve any goal

Retired Navy SEAL David Goggins has competed in more than 60 ultra-marathons, triathlons and ultra-triathlons, and has won a handful of them. He's also a former Guinness World Record holder for completing 4,030 pull-ups in 17 hours.

But the 44-year-old hasn't always been fit. Before he decided he wanted to join the SEALs, he weighed 297 pounds and spent most afternoons on the couch with "a box of mini donuts and a chocolate milkshake," he tells CNBC Make It.

To get into the Navy, Goggins first had to meet basic physical fitness requirements and shed 106 pounds. He did that in two months and then went on to become the only member of the U.S. armed forces ever to complete training as a Navy SEAL, Army Ranger and Air Force Tactical Air Controller.

Below, the accomplished endurance athlete and New York Times best-selling author of "Can't Hurt Me" shares a five-step strategy he says can help you achieve any goal.