Here's how much space you can afford to rent on a normal person's income in New York

The amount of space you can afford to rent on a normal person's income can vary depending on where you live, even within a particular state. In New York, you'll likely get more bang for your buck in a city like Buffalo, while you might feel cramped squeezing into under 300 square feet in Brooklyn.

To determine how much space you can afford across the country, real-estate website RENTCafé compared the median monthly household income for renters to the average rent in the 100 most populous U.S. cities, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Yardi Matrix.

The researchers adjusted each city's median income for inflation to reflect 2019 values, then determined how many square feet you could afford in each place if you don't spend more than the expert-advised 30% of your income on rent. Of the 100 it considered, "only 14 cities offer a comfortable life while living within your means," it concludes.

Here's what you could afford on a median income in the four cities it looked at in New York state, along with each city's average apartment size and rent price. Cities are ranked from the largest amount of space you could afford to rent to the smallest.