Americans are flocking to these 15 cities where business is booming and salaries are rising

Though wages remain stagnant for many American workers, there are several cities around the U.S. where incomes are on the rise.

Personal finance website GOBankingRates analyzed 347 American cities with populations of 500,000 or under, looking for places experiencing a combination of economic prosperity, population growth and rising incomes. To rank the top "boomtowns," or cities that meet these criteria, the site looked at five-year data on population, housing, GDP and per capita income from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2017 American Community and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

These locations are good alternatives for people who want to avoid notoriously expensive cities, such as New York or San Francisco, because they "offer incentives, such as a more affordable cost-of-living or a higher paycheck — or both," GOBankingRates reports.

Below, check out 15 U.S. growing cities where the economy is booming and salaries are on the rise.