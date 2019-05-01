Too busy to meditate? These 4 tiny practices can immediately sharpen your focus

Meditation is one of the most effective ways to counter stress, normalize biorhythms and rebalance the body and mind.

However, many people have a hard time blocking off time to meditate. And with today's constant distractions of the news, smartphones and social media, everyday life has never been more stressful.

As a result, we are besieged by a flood of fast-moving information that ultimately chips away our peace of mind.

If you find it difficult to spare just 10 to 15 minutes of your day to meditate, the next best thing is to give yourself short intervals of inward time throughout the day.

Here are some quick daily practices that won't interfere with even the busiest schedules:

1. Stand up and stretch at least once every hour.

Spending protracted periods of just sitting at your desk in front of your computer isn't healthy. Instead of taking that one minute to check your phone, use it to get up from your seat and move your body.

2. Check regularly, as often as you can, to make sure you feel centered.

Anytime you notice a negative thought or sensation in your body, take deep breaths: Inhale to the count of four, and pause for a moment. Then, exhale to the count of four and pause for a moment. Repeat this practice until you feel centered again.

3. At any time you can afford a break in your workday, find a place to be alone.

Find time (i.e., during your lunch break) to step outside and expose yourself to nature. Then, close your eyes and mediate. Do this for at least two to five minutes. You'll return to work feeling centered and refreshed.

4. In the presence of stress, exit the situation immediately.

Don't stick around and wait for your stress to simply "go away." Find a quiet place to clear your mind and practice your breathing exercises.