This map shows which states have the biggest gender pay gaps

The gender pay gap — the gap between the median salaries of all working men and women in the U.S. — is often estimated at around 80 cents earned by women for every dollar earned by a man.

When controlled for factors such as race, the gap widens further. Black women earn 61 cents for every dollar earned by their white male counterparts. Native American women earn 58 cents to every dollar, and Latina women earn 53 cents.

Another variable that dramatically impacts how much men and women make is geography.

Job search site Zippia analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the American Community Survey and compared the median annual earnings of year-round, full-time workers (those who worked 35 or more hours per week for at least 50 weeks of the year) including wages, salaries and self-employment incomes of men and women in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

What they found was that where you live significantly impacts how much you make — especially if you're a woman.

"We were surprised by two trends," Chris Kolmar, co-founder of Zippia, tells CNBC Make It. "One, how static the gender pay gap has been over the past 14-plus years, and two, that there is such extreme geographic disparities — the top quintile is some 15 percentage points better than the bottom quintile."

This map from Zippia illustrates the states with the largest and the smallest gender pay gaps: