This is the fastest production car in the world and it costs $3 million — take a look

Entrepreneur and car collector Manny Khohsbin, who calls himself a "car influencer" and owns many limited-production supercars (including Bugatti and Pagani), recently purchased a Koenigsegg Agera RS, the fastest production car in the world — and CNBC was there for the $3 million delivery. The Swedish Koenigsegg Agera RS debuted in 2015. Only 25 were built, with an original list price of $2.5 million each, and they all sold out in 10 months. "It's one of the rarest cars in the world," says CNBC guest contributor and retired race car driver Justin Bell, "one of the rarest Koenigseggs ever built." Bell accompanied Khohsbin for the arrival of what Bell calls the "world's fastest supercar."

CNBC

In November 2017, Koenigsegg tweeted that the model achieved a world record of 277.9 miles per hour, documenting the moment in a video that's been viewed more than 1 million times. It's a world record for the fastest production car (meaning a car that is not custom produced, street legal and offered for sale to the public). The Agera RS Phoenix hypercar handbuilt in Sweden for Khohsbin includes 24-Karat gold accents in the inner tires, in the engine and exterior trimming of the car. "I think it's the first car I've seen with a gold exhaust stack," says Bell.

Khohsbin, who put over a million dollars of customized options on the car, says he likes everything over the top. The entire bodywork of the car is made of high-caliber carbon fiber, and the rear wing of the car is worth over $300,000, according to Khohsbin, though he did not elaborate. The Koenigsegg is delivered to Khohsbin's private garage. "There is no handbook for the Koenegsegg Phoenix," says Bell before getting in the car with Khohsbin. "You have to work it out for yourself."

CNBC

If you close the car incorrectly, according to Bell, "it will crack and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars" to repair. This is due to the expensive and fragile, high-caliber carbon fiber bodywork on a handbuilt car. The Agera RS Phoenix has a twin-turbo V8 engine with 1,400 horsepower. "The 1,400 horsepower... that's like a rocket ship," says Bell. The car can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds and zero to 249 miles per hour in 33.29 seconds, which is a record breaker, according to Motor 1. It can reportedly go up to 284 miles per hour.

Koenigsegg Agera RS Phoenix CNBC

After taking the fast car for a spin, Khoshbin and Bell drive it back to Khohsbin's private garage full of other expensive cars. "It's going to be between the McLaren P1 and, another beautiful car, the Pagani Hermes Edition," says Khohsbin. (The McLaren P1, with an original listing price of $1.1 million, sold out all 375 cars made. It has a top speed of 217 miles per hour and can go zero to 60 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds. A Pagani Huayra Hermes Edition, which Khohhbin drove for fans on his Instagram, is one of kind with no others in existence, according to Motor Trend. A Pagani Huayra has a top speed of 210 miles per hour and can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3 seconds. The price starts at $2.6 million.) The Koenigsegg Agera RS Phoenix will probably be worth 10 times more in about 15 years, according to Bell.

CNBC