These are the 5 fastest production cars in the world right now — that cost up to $3.2 million

Bugatti Chiron
Michael Cole | Corbis Sport | Getty Images
Bugatti Chiron

Several luxury automakers debuted cars with speeds up to 300 miles per hour at New York Auto Show in April 2019.

Among others there's the Koenigsegg's Jesko, which has a top speed of 300 miles per hour and will debut in 2020. One hundred and twenty-five cars will be produced, and they have already sold out for around $3 million each, according to Motor Authority. And the Rimac C2 has a top speed of 258 miles per hour and costs around $2.1 million. It will have a limited production run of 150 cars, to be delivered in 2020.

Until these cars hit the streets, take a look at the top five fastest production cars out there now — that means they're street legal and were offered for sale to the public.

5. SSC Ultimate Aero — 256 miles per hour

SSC (Shelby Supercars) Ultimate Aero was named the world's fastest production car by Guinness World Records in 2007, and with a top speed of 256 miles per hour, it still remains among the top five.

The Ultimate Aero has a V8, twin-turbocharged, 1,287 horsepower engine, and it can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 2.65 seconds. The car was produced from 2006 to 2013.

When the car came out in 2007, its list price was $740,000. In August 2018, a 2010 SSC Ultimate Aero was listed for sale $225,000.

4. Bugatti Chiron — 261 mph

In January 2018, Jay Leno and race car driver Jessi Combs got behind the wheel of the Bugatti Chiron, then the fastest car in the world, which can reach speeds of 261 miles per hour.

It has an 8.0 L quad-turbocharged engine with 1,500 horsepower and can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds.

The 2019 Bugatti Chiron costs $3 million, according to Car and Driver. A 2018 Bugatti Chiron is currently listed for $3.2 million at Velocity Motorcars in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bugatti unveiled a special edition of the Chiron at New York Auto Show. Only 20 of them will be made. It will go 261 miles per hour and will be a production car. The price has not been announced.

3. Bugatti Veyron Super Sport — 268 mph

There were 450 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport cars made between 2010 and 2011.

The car has 1,200 horsepower, and can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 268 miles per hour.

In 2010, the car was named by Guinness World Records as fastest production car.

The Veyron Super Sports originally sold for $1.7 million, each. In 2015, one sold at auction for $2.3 million. And there's currently a used 2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport listed in the U.K. for 2.5 million pounds ($3.2 million), and a pre-owned Veyron currently on sale at Prestige Imports in Miami for $1.9 million.

Even an oil change for the Veyron is expensive — it costs around $20,000

2. Hennessey Venom GT — 270 mph

The Hennessey Venom GT achieved a top speed of 270.49 miles per hour at the Kennedy Space Center on February 14, 2014, which made it the fastest production car in the world at the time, beating the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport by two miles per hour.

Its 1,200 horsepower, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine can take the car from zero to 60 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds.

And the car is rare: 12 were made (from 2011 to 2017), according to Road and Track, and the original list price was $1.2 million.

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler auctioned his Hennessey Venom GT Spyder for charity, raising $800,000, in January 2017.

1. Koenigsegg Agera RS — 278 mph

The original list price for the Swedish Koenigsegg Agera RS in 2015 was $2.5 million, and only 25 were built, according to Road and Track. They all sold out in 10 months, according to Koenigsegg.

The company tweeted that the model achieved a world record of 277.9 miles per hour on November 2017, documenting the moment in a video that's been viewed more than 1 million times.

The Agera RS has a twin-turbo V8 engine with 1176 horsepower and can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds. The car can also go from zero to 249 miles per hour in 33.29 seconds, which is a record breaker, according to Motor 1.

