These are the 5 fastest production cars in the world right now — that cost up to $3.2 million

Several luxury automakers debuted cars with speeds up to 300 miles per hour at New York Auto Show in April 2019.

Among others there's the Koenigsegg's Jesko, which has a top speed of 300 miles per hour and will debut in 2020. One hundred and twenty-five cars will be produced, and they have already sold out for around $3 million each, according to Motor Authority. And the Rimac C2 has a top speed of 258 miles per hour and costs around $2.1 million. It will have a limited production run of 150 cars, to be delivered in 2020.

Until these cars hit the streets, take a look at the top five fastest production cars out there now — that means they're street legal and were offered for sale to the public.