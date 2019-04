Bugatti will make only 20 units of this special edition of the Chiron Sport, which is meant to be a tribute to Bugatti's French homeland.

The car is making its North American debut this week in New York City, after Bugatti first showed the car off at the auto show in Geneva, Switzerland last month.

The base Chiron goes from 0 to 60 in 2.4 seconds with the top speed electronically limited at around 250 mph.

The company has given no word on pricing, but a base Bugatti Chiron starts at around $3 million, and a Chiron Sport starts at almost $3.3 million, so this version could be as much as $4 million or more.

The colors of the French flag adorn the side-view mirrors and the rear spoiler. The "110 Ans" stands for "110 years," the full history of the Bugatti name.