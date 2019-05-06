Stop complaining. Stanford researchers say it's making you dumber—here's what successful people do when they need to vent

Airplanes, restaurants, the office...these are just a few of the worst places for spawning complainers. In the air, it comes from being strapped to a tiny seat next to strangers at 35,000 feet — plus delays, lost luggage and the toenail-clipper sitting next to you. In restaurants, being served by someone brings out the worst in most people: "The soup is too cold." "Are you sure it's vegan?" "What's taking so long?" The real cesspool of constant complaining, however, is in the workplace, where whispers at the water cooler spread negativity like the plague.

It shrinks your brain, sets you up for failure

A Stanford study says it's time to stop. Researchers used high-resolution magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans and found "links between long-term stressful life experiences, long-term exposure to hormones produced during stress, and shrinking of the hippocampus," the study's authors wrote. (The hippocampus is the region of the brain involved in the formation of new memories and is also associated with learning and emotions.) Even 30 minutes of complaining (or just listening to it) is physically harmful to your health. The worst part is that the average person complains between 15 to 30 times a day, according to one report.

No whining in the workplace

I actually welcome complainers in the workplace — with one important caveat: The complaints need to be constructive. In other words, if you're not bringing important issues — accompanied by a solution or additional insight — out in the open, then you're just whining. Here are four ways to be a constructive complainer: 1. Package your complaint like a sandwich "Woe is me" has never won any friends. But positivity brings out the best in those around you. The complaint sandwich starts with a positive statement, followed by the complaint and close with another positive statement. Here's an example: "I've heard great things about your service and I'm excited to try it. But I've had a difficult time reaching my account manager for immediate solutions. I'd really like to continue using your services. Is there anything you can do to help?"