Here's how much space you can afford to rent on a normal person's income in DC

The amount of space you can afford to rent on a normal person's income can vary depending on where you live, even in neighboring cities. In Washington, D.C., you may feel cramped squeezing into a tiny apartment, while in a nearby place like Baltimore, Maryland, or Arlington, Virginia, you're likely to get more square feet for the same price.

To determine how much space you can afford across the country, real-estate website RENTCafé compared the median monthly household income for renters to the average rent in the 100 most populous U.S. cities, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Yardi Matrix.

The researchers adjusted each city's median income for inflation to reflect 2019 values, then determined how many square feet you could afford if you don't spend more than the expert-advised 30% of your income on rent. Of the 100 places it considered, "only 14 cities offer a comfortable life while living within your means," the report says.

Here's what you could afford on a median income in D.C., as well as in Baltimore and Arlington, which are each less than an hour away from the nation's capital.