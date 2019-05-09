There's more to savor in life than just food. In the same way that we might savor a glass of wine or our favorite dessert, we can also savor meaningful life experiences.
A 2018 study from the University of Arizona demonstrates how we savor different types of communication. Communications professor Maggie Pitts surveyed 65 adults, asking them whether they savored their daily interactions in life and, if so, to share a detailed example of an experience they had savored.
"Communication savoring happens when we realize something joyful, important or meaningful is happening in a social interaction with another, and we then try to hold on to and elevate that experience," Pitts said in an interview with Psych Central.
Her research suggested that there are seven types of communication that humans savor most:
- Aesthetic communication: This is when we take time to appreciate some aspect of how the communication is presented, whether it's timing, word choice or delivery. Examples include an inspirational speech or a suspenseful announcement.
- Communication presence: This happens when we're so deep in conversation with someone that everything else in the world seems to fade away.
- Nonverbal communication: Exchanges that emphasize nonverbal cues, like a smile, hug or some other physical connection with a person can create this type of experience.
- Recognition and acknowledgement: This might happen when someone speaks to (or about) us in a complementary or appreciative way, much like being honored at an awards ceremony.
- Relational communication: You could even read this one as "relationship communication." According to Pitts, this type of interaction involves "intimate disclosures" that bring people closer together. A married couple talking through a disagreement is one example.
- Extraordinary communication: This can be any type of communication related to a memorable event, like a wedding, birth or some other ceremonial circumstance.
- Implicitly shared communication: This category includes a broad range of unspoken communication, and it might happen when you feel the excitement of a large crowd or make eye contact with someone and instinctively know you're both sharing the same feeling.