"Without lifelong learning, you're not going to do very well. You're not going to get very far in life based on what you already know," says Munger.

"If you take Berkshire Hathaway, which is certainly one of the best-regarded corporations in the world and may have the best long-term investment record in the entire history of civilization, the skill that got Berkshire through one decade would not have sufficed to get it through the next decade with the achievements made," he says. "Without Warren Buffett being a learning machine — a continuous learning machine, the record would have been absolutely impossible."

But Munger is also a learning machine.

In an interview with author Alice Schroeder for his biography, "The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life," Buffett told a story about Munger's early days as a lawyer. At the time, "he was probably getting about $20 an hour. He thought to himself, 'Who's my most valuable client?' And he decided it was himself. So he decided to sell himself an hour each day."

Munger made this a daily routine, Buffett explains. "He did it early in the morning, working on these construction projects and real estate deals. Everybody should do this — be the client, then work for other people, too, and sell yourself an hour a day."