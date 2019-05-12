How Daenerys Targaryen's most unrivaled skill could make her an effective ruler in 'Game of Thrones'

The leadership decisions in "Game of Thrones" are often terrible and result in negative consequences. But the characters that have survived (so far) have demonstrated their abilities to confront harsh challenges. Daenerys Targaryen is one such character. Love her or hate her, Daenerys has proven herself to be a leading candidate in claiming the Iron Throne. The Mother of Dragons started out with no particular capabilities in battle or in leadership. But one of her strongest and most unrivaled skills is her ability to build a loyal following — a skill that could make her an effective ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.

Daenerys' fireproof following

Daenerys understands she needs advisors to guide her in building a strong following, but she doesn't trust them blindly and insists that they be honest with her. Throughout her journey, when the situation justifies it, she punishes those who have harmed her and the people important to her. When Daenerys is backed in a corner and her strategic discussions with her team don't result in victory, she fights! In the Chamber of the Painted Table, the Queen of Thorns reminds Daenerys: "You are a dragon, be a dragon!" Daenerys wisely takes the advice and torches the evil Queen Cersei's army. There are many triumphant battles in "Game of Thrones," but Daenerys stands out from the rest of the crowd; she's a true freedom fighter who willingly confronts danger to protect her following. Early in her journey, Daenerys chooses to walk into Khal Drogo's funeral pyre. She tells herself, If I look back, I am lost. She later emerges, unharmed, with three newly hatched dragons. Daenerys knew she needed to keep moving forward and accept the dangers of the pyre — and the possible birth of her dragon eggs — if she was to regain the trust of the remaining Dothraki. Her followers are fiercely loyal and stay with her because they see her as their protector. As Missandei said, "She is the Queen We Chose." (Cersei's people, by comparison, are low in motivation and skill, and they follow her out of fear or self-interest.)

Daenerys inspires followership and presents herself as the Breaker of Chains; she empowers the enslaved, the vulnerable, the poor and the powerless.

The Mother of Dragons has an Achilles' wing