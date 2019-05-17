These are the fastest growing jobs and sectors in the UK, researchers say

monkeybusinessimages | iStock | Getty Images

Demand for IT engineers in the U.K. grew faster than any other job over the last year, according to new research from global job site Indeed. Advertisements for IT engineers have jumped by more than a third since April 2018, making the role the fastest growing on the British job market. Elsewhere in the technology sector, mobile developers saw growing job opportunities in the same period, as employer demand for people to fill the role rose by 28%.

Indeed's findings come as official data showed that the U.K.'s unemployment levels are currently at their lowest since 1974. In the three months to March, Britain's unemployment rate edged lower to 3.8 per cent. The shrinking pool of available workers means companies are having to fight harder to attract new employees, Indeed noted. "It's striking that the roles seeing the greatest growth in demand often reward highly skilled people with high salaries, even at entry level," Bill Richards, U.K. managing director Indeed, said in a press release Friday. "For jobseekers, the message is clear – no matter where you are in your career path, opportunity is there if you feel like a change."

Fastest growing sectors