Rap star Future gave his 5-year-old son a gold Rolex for his birthday

Rap star Future gave his 5-year-old son a Rolex for his birthday. While Future (aka, Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn) did not say what style of Rolex it is, it appears to be a Lady Datejust, according to WatchPro, a website covering the watch industry. The Lady Datejust Oyster has a 28-millimeter watch size, yellow gold and diamonds, and a list price of $35,800. Future, who made $30 million in 2018, according to Forbes, Instagrammed a picture of his son, Future Zahir Wilburn, wearing the watch on Sunday.

Future also showed his son unwrapping the new Rolex in an Instagram Story (which is no longer available on his page). In the video, after Future wished his son a happy birthday, little Future said, "thanks," as he pulled the watch from its box. Rolex Datejust watches range in price from $6,000 to $50,000. Rolex, which has a $9.3 billion brand value, according to Forbes, did not confirm the make of the watch. Pop artist Ciara, little Future's mother, shared a video of her son's birthday party, which had a theme of DC Comics' "The Flash" and took place in an indoor race track, according to Rap-Up.

Future's son isn't the only young person to get a Rolex in the world of rap. In March, internet start turned rapper Bhad Babie (real name, Danielle Bregoli, originally known as the "cash me outside girl"), received a $42,000 diamond-encrusted Rolex for her 16th birthday from her managers, according to People.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!