This is what $420,000 Lamborghini looks like covered with 2 million Swarovski crystals

2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ at the Auto Exotica display at the 2019 Canadian International AutoShow.
Steve Russell | Getty Images
First bitcoin enthusiasts were into buying Lamborghinis with the crypto, and now a Russian Instagram star has covered her Lambo in Swarovski crystals.

Blogger and Instagram model Daria Radionova (also CEO of DR Jackets, according to her Instagram bio) says she bedazzled her Lamborghini Aventador SV in 2 million Swarovski crystals, revealing the car in London on April 6. The supercar costs around $421,000 without the custom bling.

"Two million crystals were applied by hand, and it took over 700 hours to make" the car, Radionova wrote in an Instagram post. The majority of the crystals are black, with red crystals used to spell out "SV" on the car's sides.

While Radionova didn't say what kind of Swarovski crystals were used, a low-end black Swarovski crystal on ArtBeads.com costs 7 cents. Two million of those would be $140,000, without application costs.

The Lamborghini Aventador has a 6.5-liter V-12 engine, can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in three seconds and can go up to 217 miles per hour.

It's not the first time Radionova has encrusted a luxury car with crystals. In 2015, she reportedly covered her Mercedes-Benz CLS with 1 million crystals.

MelMedia | Getty Images

