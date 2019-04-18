This is what $420,000 Lamborghini looks like covered with 2 million Swarovski crystals

First bitcoin enthusiasts were into buying Lamborghinis with the crypto, and now a Russian Instagram star has covered her Lambo in Swarovski crystals.

Blogger and Instagram model Daria Radionova (also CEO of DR Jackets, according to her Instagram bio) says she bedazzled her Lamborghini Aventador SV in 2 million Swarovski crystals, revealing the car in London on April 6. The supercar costs around $421,000 without the custom bling.

"Two million crystals were applied by hand, and it took over 700 hours to make" the car, Radionova wrote in an Instagram post. The majority of the crystals are black, with red crystals used to spell out "SV" on the car's sides.