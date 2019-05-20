Harvard Business School prof: What it can mean for Morehouse grads to have loans paid off by Robert Smith

Almost 400 members of Morehouse College's class of 2019 got an unexpected graduation gift this weekend: Their student loan bills will be paid off, thanks to their commencement speaker, billionaire tech investor Robert F. Smith.

"On behalf of the eight generations of my family that have been in this country, we're gonna put a little fuel in your bus," Smith told graduates, according to the Associated Press. "This is my class, 2019. And my family is making a grant to eliminate their student loans."

That's a financial game-changer for many of the graduates. "I don't have to live off of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches," 22-year-old grad Aaron Mitchom told the AP. "I was shocked. My heart dropped. We all cried. In the moment it was like a burden had been taken off."

A recent working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research co-written by Marco Di Maggio, a professor at Harvard Business School, finds that the financial implications of debt forgiveness are significant. The study, which tracked 10,000 people who had their private student loans discharged, found that the borrowers increased their salaries by $4,000 over three years and carried less debt overall after they no longer had to make student loan payments.

They were also more likely to move, switch jobs or go back to school than similar borrowers whose debt was not forgiven.