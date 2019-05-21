Oprah to the Class of 2019: Don't wait for your 'big break'

Oprah Winfrey has given a lot of graduation speeches.

In 2018, the media mogul emphasized to the University of Southern California, Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism Class of 2018 the importance of working hard in their first jobs. When Winfrey spoke to the Colorado College Class of 2019 on Sunday, she again gave practical advice.

"Yes, it does pay to floss. Yes, you need to look people in the eye when you speak to them. You need to keep your commitments, you need to make your bed every day because when you do, it makes your whole house look better. And you need to leave your cell phone away at the dinner table," she said.

Winfrey also gave the students a sober reminder that their dreams won't come true overnight. "I'm here to tell you that your life isn't some big break, like everybody tells you that is," she told the crowd.

"It's about taking one big life transforming step at a time," said Winfrey. "But the truth is you cannot fix everything. What you can do here and now is make a decision — because life is about decisions — and the decision that you can make is to use your life in service."

Winfrey stressed to the students that success, and service, takes time.

"The truth is, success is a process — you can ask anybody who's been successful," she said, pointing to successful restaurateur Danny Meyer, whose son was among the graduates.