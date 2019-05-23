It costs over $69,000 a year to go to Cornell—but this is how much students actually pay

Cornell Big Red fans hold up signs to spell out CORNELL against the Yale Bulldogs during the 2018 Ivy League Men's Lacrosse Championship at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium on May 6, 2018 in New York City.

According to the College Board's 2018 Trends in College Pricing Report, from 1988 to 2018, tuition prices tripled at public four-year schools and doubled at public two-year and private non-profit four-year schools. But tuition rates and published sticker prices are not entirely indicative of the cost of college today. During the 2018-2019 school year, the reported tuition at private non-profit four-year schools was an average $35,830. But in reality, many students end up paying far less after grants and scholarships are factored in. The average net price of tuition and fees in 2019 is $14,610.﻿ At Cornell University, many students end up paying less than the published tuition price — some significantly so. For the 2019-2020 academic year, undergraduate tuition for New York residents studying agriculture and life sciences, human ecology or industrial and labor relations is $37,880 per year, while tuition for students from other states and studying other subjects is $56,500.

Cornell estimates that other costs include $9,152 for housing, $6,094 for dining, $1,850 for miscellaneous expenses, $970 for books and supplies, a $438 health fee and a $234 student activity fee — bringing the total cost of attendance to $69,144 per year for most students and $50,524 for those local students with reduced tuition. But how much students are actually expected to pay is dependent on factors like income, scholarships and grants, making cost calculations even more complex. Cornell's financial aid website guarantees that families with total incomes under $60,000 and total assets less than $100,000 (including home equity) are not expected to contribute toward the cost of attending Cornell, and students are not expected to take on loans. The amount of debt students are expected to take on increases after this income threshold. Students from families making $60,001 - $85,000: maximum $2,500 in loans

Students from families making $85,001 - $135,000: maximum $5,000 in loans

Students from families making more than $135,000: maximum $7,500 in loans The average debt among Cornell students who do take on loans is about $24,000.

