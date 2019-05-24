Amazon, Facebook and 8 other companies that have committed to raising their minimum wage

The federal minimum wage has remained $7.25 per hour since 2009. But several states, and even some companies, have since taken matters into their own hands to pay employees a more livable wage. Job search site Glassdoor compiled a list of these companies and used data from its platform to provide location information for where these employers are hiring. According to the list, many employers in the tech, retail and banking industry have committed to raising their minimum wage to at least $15 an hour. Take a look below to see which companies you should apply to if you're looking to make far more than the federal minimum wage.

An employee in a Target store. Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

1. Target

Minimum wage details: In June, Target plans to increase its minimum wage from $12 an hour to $13 an hour, with the goal of hitting $15 an hour by the end of 2020. Hiring locations: DeKalb, IL; Kyle, TX; Philadelphia, PA; San Leandro, CA; Phoenix, AZ; San Francisco, CA; Brooklyn Park, MN and Minneapolis, MN Click here to view job openings

2. Bank of America

Minimum wage details: On May 1, Bank of America raised its minimum wage to $17 an hour, with the goal of reaching $20 an hour in the next two years. Hiring locations: Washington, DC; Newark, DE; San Francisco, CA; Melville, NY; Carrollton, TX; Smyrna, GA; Phoenix, AZ; Boston, MA and Annandale, VA Click here to view job openings

3. JP Morgan Chase

Minimum wage details: JP Morgan Chase pays a minimum wage salary of $15 per hour, or $16.50 per hour for employees in Chicago, Detroit and Wilmington, DE. Employees in high cost areas like New York City and San Francisco earn $18 an hour. Hiring locations: New York, NY; Denver, CO; San Francisco, CA; Plano, TX; Chicago, IL; Wilmington, DE and Tampa, FL Click here to view job openings

Jamie Dimon, CEO and Chairman of JP Morgan Chase. Win McNamee | Getty

4. Huntington National Bank

Minimum wage details: According to Glassdoor, Huntington National Bank has raised its minimum wage to $16 an hour, and made improvements to its healthcare and family leave plan. Hiring locations: Columbus, OH; Chicago, IL; Pittsburgh, PA; Houston, TX; Huntington, WV and Grand Rapids, MI Click here to view job openings

5. Facebook

Minimum wage details: After examining the cost of living in certain areas, Facebook announced in May that it will raise its minimum wage for contractors from $15 an hour to $20 an hour in high-cost areas like San Francisco, New York City and Washington, D.C. Employees in Seattle received a raise to $18 an hour. The social media giant said that minimum wage employees who review content will receive an even larger pay increase because "their work is critical to keeping our community safe." This means these employees will earn $22 an hour if they live in San Francisco, New York City or Washington, D.C. They will earn $20 if they live in Seattle, and they will earn $18 an hour if they live anywhere else. Hiring locations: Menlo Park, CA; Seattle, WA; Austin, TX; Denver, CO; Chicago, IL; Los Angeles, CA; Washington DC; New York N.Y. and Forest City, N.C. Click here to view job openings

6. Well Fargo

Minimum wage details: Wells Fargo raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour, which according to Glassdoor, is a 32% base pay increase since 2013. Hiring locations: San Francisco, CA; Charlotte, NC; Phoenix, AZ; Minneapolis, MN; Salt Lake City, UT; Union City, GA; West Palm Beach, FL and Raleigh, NC Click here to view job openings

7. Amazon

Minimum wage details: In 2018, Amazon raised its minimum wage for all U.S. employees to $15 an hour. Hiring locations: Colorado Springs, CO; Houston, TX; Obetz, OH; Carlisle, PA; Tempe, AZ; Ashburn, VA; Seattle, WA and San Francisco, CA Click here to view job openings

8. Costco

Minimum wage details: In March, Costco announced that it was raising its minimum wages to $15 an hour and $15.50 an hour in the U.S. and Canada. Hiring locations: Issaquah, WA; Port Chester, NY; Oklahoma City, OK; Hayward, CA; Dallas, TX; Redmond, WA; Staten Island, NY; Colorado Springs, CO and Oklahoma City, OK Click here to view job openings

9. Charter Communications/Spectrum

Minimum wage details: In 2018, Charter Communications/Spectrum announced that it was raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour in an effort "to better attract, train and retain the highly skilled, diverse workforce we want and need to solve our customers' problems." Hiring locations: Stamford, CT; Kansas City, MO; Charlotte, NC; San Antonio, TX; Greenwood Village, Arapahoe, CO; New York, NY; Bradenton, FL and Milwaukee, WI Click here to view job openings

10. Ben & Jerry's