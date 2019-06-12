Glamour's Samantha Barry says 'networking' doesn't work—this is what she does instead

Young professionals are constantly told about the importance of networking. They're told to go to job fairs, ask for coffee meetings, mingle at work-related cocktail events, and attend panels.

What's less clear is how and when (and if) these networking efforts really pay off. Many people dislike networking and say it feels awkward, and for others it can be a source of anxiety. And according to Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry, a better approach is to stop networking entirely, and focus instead on forming relationships.

Barry tells CNBC Make It that she tries never to even use the word "networks" and to focus instead on building relationships in a professional context.

"Networking can sometimes come across as a one-sided and negative word," she says. "I prefer 'relationships' because that's what I see them as — professional friendships. And they are beneficial and positive for all parties."

Barry isn't the only one who feels this way. CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says that the standard, transactional approach to networking, where you meet, talk and then exchange business cards, is usually not the most effective. Instead, Welch recommends taking a long-term approach and working to build a full, authentic relationship.

"Human beings help friends," she says, "not 'contacts.'"

Here's how to shake up your approach to making professional connections: